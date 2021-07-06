As of Tuesday, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center resumed its standard visitation policies in effect prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, visitation restrictions remain in effect for patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for the coronavirus, Sentara Healthcare said in a press release.
Under the changes, all visitors, including those 12 and younger, are now allowed to visit non-COVID patients, Sentara said.
Exceptions include those patients who are not receiving end-of-life care with either a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
COVID-19 patients who are receiving end-of-life care and undergoing any aerosol generating procedure can have one visitor outside of their room as long as they are behind a glass window. The visitor must wear a mask. Examples of patients receiving an AGP include one who is being intubated, on a ventilator or on high-flow oxygen.
COVID-19 patients who are receiving end-of-life care and not undergoing any AGP can have one visitor in the room as long as they’re dressed in full personal protective equipment. The visitor can also stand outside the room behind a glass window with a mask on.
Sentara also reminded visitors that the following guidelines remain in effect at every Sentara hospital or health care facility:
• Visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status and observe social distancing guidelines.
According to Sentara, health care facilities include hospitals, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities, acute care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, home healthcare, mobile clinics and outpatient facilities such as dialysis centers.