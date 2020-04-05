More Sentara Medical Group patients are seeing their doctor on their computer screen or getting medical advice over the phone in an effort to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the average number of telehealth visits across the entire Sentara system was 20 a day. But that figure now exceeds 2,000 a day as more than 1,200 health care providers are treating patients virtually in an effort to keep them healthy, and at home, during the pandemic.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center officials in Elizabeth City said the telehealth system is being used locally. Many telehealth visits are with patients who have COVID-19 concerns but people can also have a telehealth visit for other urgent care and chronic health needs as well.
“With everything that is going on, I try to keep them at home, especially if they are an at-risk patient,” said Dr. Tyler Pittman, a physician at Sentara Albemarle. “Because we are pushing people to telehealth the ones that actually need to come in are going to be the typical COVID patient. If I have seen a person before and we are just doing simple follow-ups, as we practice social distancing, I don’t need to have a person come back in the office to tell me that medication is working or that they are feeling better.”
It is recommended that a person first call their doctor and do a telehealth visit if they believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The common symptoms of the disease are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health professionals have said that around 80 percent of coronavirus patients can be treated at home but a person who experiences difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention.
“They should consider anything about 100.4 a fever,” Pittman said. “Anything below that is considered an elevated temperature. We are directing people to call us and then we can go over it.”
Pittman said a person who comes to an emergency room with a possible case of COVID-19 and is given a test for the virus, will then most likely be sent home.
“Right now, the states are kind of limited with capacity with what they can do for testing,” Pittman said. “Even though they have approved faster tests, it is still taking several days to get the results back. So, unless they deem you worthy of needing supplemental oxygen and being admitted to the hospital you will be sent home to wait for the test results.”
Pittman recommends that people who become infected with the coronavirus should avoid using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, like ibuprofen to reduce fever.
“There is not solid evidence but there is an associated risk with NSAID use,” Pittman said.
Sentara Albemarle is still treating patients who have the flu, and officials say it’s important to know the difference between the two.
“We previously had a flu epidemic right before COVID hit us,” Pittman said. “I’m suspecting some of these cases we are seeing in the news (in different parts of the country) that are more serious have COVID and possibly co-infection with flu.’’
If possible, Pittman recommends people who need medical treatment of any kind to seek it here for now.
“In this area, we have less population density so if they don’t need to go into Norfolk or the bigger city’s north of here, I wouldn’t recommend it,” Pittman said. “It’s still going to spread in the area but the bigger population density areas are going to get hit harder.”