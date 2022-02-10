Sentara Healthcare's 29,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina, including the estimated 1,000 who work in the Elizabeth City area, will receive a 5% pay increase in March and most will be will be eligible for an additional 3-4% merit increase in May, the Norfolk, Virginia-based health care system announced Thursday.
Sentara said its investing $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements this year to show its appreciation for its workforce that continues to meet the challenges of working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Investing in our people is always a top priority and in line with our mission to improve health every day," Sentara President and Chief Executive Officer Howard P. Kern said. "I am grateful for their dedication and have been humbled to witness the resilience they’ve shown over the last two years."
In addition to the pay increase and merit raises, Sentara also said it's enhancing employee benefits. As of the start of the year, employees can seek reimbursement to assist with adoption expenses, infertility care expenses, and surrogacy and gestational carrier expenses.
Full- and part-time employees will also gain increased time off and receive paid parental parental leave, Sentara said. Employees also will be eligible for short-term disability at seven days, be eligible for additional sick time, receive additional support for family caregivers and increased tuition reimbursement.
Sentara said the salary increases and benefit enhancements follow the monetary appreciation gifts — up to $3,500 per employee — it awarded in April and December of last year. The company also noted it raised its starting wage to $15 per hour and awarded both salary and merit increases in May of up to 8%.
Combining the raises and benefit enhancements announced Thursday with those made in 2021, Sentara's additional investment in employee compensation will total more than $310 million over the two years, the health system said.