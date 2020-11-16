Sentara Healthcare plans to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City, replacing the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, hospital and Pasquotank officials announced Monday.
The new 110-bed hospital will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road and could be complete within three to five years, officials said. Two medical buildings — one cancer care center — are also planned on the site.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will also lease three acres at the site to Pasquotank for a new Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services building. The county will lease the property for $1 a year for 50 years.
Sentara and Pasquotank also announced a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, formerly known as Albemarle Hospital. Sentara, which took over operations at the hospital in 2014, will place $38 million in an escrow account until the new hospital is open and operating.
That escrow money will be used to pay Sentara’s lease and other associated costs — around $2 million annually — at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built. Once the new hospital is open, the remaining escrow money will be released to the county.
“If the hospital is built in three years, it could be $32 million (released to the county),” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “If the hospital is built in five years, it would roughly be $28 million.”
Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center site on North Road Street once the new hospital opens.
Commissioners said they will consider options for redevelopment of the existing hospital site, which could include a public-private partnership to spur development along the Road Street corridor.