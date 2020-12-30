Editor’s note: Our annual lookback at the top 10 local stories of the year continues.
Sentara Healthcare and Pasquotank County officials announced in November that the Norfolk, Virginia-based health system plans to open a new hospital in the county by 2024.
A new state-of-the art Sentara Albemarle Medical Center not only means Pasquotank will get a new hospital. It also means a major new development opportunity will open for the county at the site of the current hospital on North Road Street.
Sentara Healthcare’s planned new 110-bed hospital in Elizabeth City will cost around $158 million to build. It will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — on North Road Street.
The new SAMC will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara bought in October 2017 near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Two other medical office buildings housing a radiation oncology and cancer care center and other outpatient services will also be built on the site, officials said.
Hospital officials had no cost estimates for the two medical buildings, noting they’re still in the early planning stages.
Sentara Albemarle President Phil Jackson said the new hospital will meet the community’s growing healthcare needs.
“This is really based on the need,” Jackson said. “I think we will attract more patients because it will be a state-of-the-art facility. That is part of the attraction that we see.”
Jackson also sees Sentara Albemarle using its new facility to expand its reach “farther up north.”
“I see the space between us and the state line starting to close,” he said. “These are opportunities we hope to capture and we do see growth opportunities.”
Sentara currently leases the current hospital, formerly known as Albemarle Hospital, from Pasquotank County. Sentara’s new agreement with the county calls for Sentara to maintain the same level of services it provides at the current hospital.
But Jackson said the new hospital will offer additional services, and possibly add other services in the future, that will keep some patients from traveling to Virginia for more specialized care.
One new service in the radiation oncology department will be stereotactic radiosurgery, or SRS, a non-surgical radiation therapy used to treat functional abnormalities and small tumors of the brain.
Sentara Albemarle’s Labor and Delivery Department will also get an upgrade in the new hospital. The new setup will allow mothers to enter labor, deliver their baby, recover and have postpartum time with a newborn in the same room.
“Obviously, we are always looking at specialty services to meet the needs of the community instead of having (residents) drive up north an hour or so,” Jackson said.
The new hospital also means a cash windfall for the county as Sentara and Pasquotank have also reached a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Sentara, which took over operations at the hospital in 2014, will place $38 million in an escrow account until the new hospital is open and operating.
That escrow money will be used to pay Sentara’s lease and other associated costs — around $2 million annually — at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built. Once the new hospital is open, the remaining escrow money will be released to the county.
Also, once the new SAMC opens the county will retain ownership of the current hospital facility. Plans for redeveloping the site could include tearing down the current hospital to make way for a mixed-use development featuring both residential and commercial units.
Pasquotank commissioners have not yet even begun considering what the county will do with the current hospital building once the new hospital opens. However, County Manager Sparty Hammett has said turning the structure into condos or apartments may not be a viable option.