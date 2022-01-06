Sentara Healthcare hospitals are admitting COVID-19 patients at levels higher than at any other point in the nearly two-year-old pandemic, the Norfolk healthcare system’s executive vice president and chief physician executive said Thursday.
Dr. Jordan Asher also said that most Sentara COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
“The vast majority of patients we are still seeing in the hospital are unvaccinated,” Asher said. “Those that are testing positive and are having mild to moderate symptoms, many of them are vaccinated.’’
Asher, who was addressing Sentara employees via a Zoom call, also said that emergency departments across the Sentara system are “busier than they have ever been in history.”
Driving the hyper surge in infections and hospitalizations is the contagious omicron variant, which has swept across the country in recent weeks, Asher said.
“This is effectively our fourth peak and it is our highest peak,” Asher said. “It is a peak that is continuing to increase every day and at greater rates than we have seen before.”
Ten days ago, Sentara, which operates hospitals in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, including Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, had 200 patients hospitalized with COVID, Asher said. By Thursday morning, that number had increased to over 600. He said the previous peak was in the low 500s.
“I’d be a little surprised if we are not at our highest level everywhere,” Asher said. “If we are not, it will change tomorrow.”
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in the city had 17 COVID patients — 18% of all in-patient beds — Thursday morning after having just six five days ago. Asher predicts those numbers will go even higher in the next few weeks.
“The increase per day is much greater with this wave that it has been with any other wave,” Asher said. “We are seeing the wave rising everywhere.”
Asher said getting vaccinated will go a long way toward reducing the spread of the disease, including severe cases of the disease and hospitalizations.
“The vaccination is definitely having a dampening effect on who ends up in the hospital,” Asher said.
Asher said a number of people are showing up at Sentara emergency departments wanting to be tested for COVID. Others with very mild COVID symptoms are also showing up wanting to be tested. He said those patients should avoid the emergency department unless their symptoms worsen.
“Unfortunately, this is creating an undo and a great strain on our emergency departments,” Asher said. “If you think you have COVID, you likely have COVID. You should then follow CDC guidelines on isolation.”
Asher was referring to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, whose website, www.cdc.gov, contains a wealth of COVID-related information.
Even fully vaccinated people can suffer a “breakthrough” case of COVID, most which are asymptomatic or mild. Asher said breakthrough cases are having some impact on staffing at Sentara. He noted that “the vast, vast, vast, vast majority” of Sentara employees are fully vaccinated and those that do get sick are told to stay home.
“Now we are in a situation that those caring for those in need are also getting sick,” Asher said. “Therefore, that is putting an added problem on the situation. People are getting sick and are not able to work. We are following CDC guidelines as it relates to healthcare workers.”
Asher, however, emphasized that the surge has not affected Sentara hospitals’ treatment for both COVID and non-COVID patients in need of care.
“Today, we are able to take care of all the patients that we have,” he said.
Asher said treatment options for omicron are minimal, saying only one of the three available monoclonal antibodies is effective against the variant.
“There is an incredible short and limited supply of those,” Asher said. “Only about 1,100 per week in Virginia. If you think about it, that is an incredibly small number for those that might need it.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Merck’s molnupiravir oral treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms last month. But Asher said that drug is also in short supply.
“Even though I am very excited about them, they are limited in their ability on who can take them,” Asher said. “Don’t think that ‘it is OK that if I get COVID that there are medications that will keep me from getting sick.’ I would not be thinking that way.”