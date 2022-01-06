Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.