Sentara Healthcare is warning area residents of a new in-home testing scam in which someone calls and claims to be from the health care group offering to make a home visit to provide coronavirus testing.
A Virginia Beach resident notified Sentara Healthcare officials this weekend of receiving a call from someone who claimed to represent Sentara and offering a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The caller told the resident they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then asked to come to the resident’s home to conduct a test, Sentara said.
Suspicious, the resident denied the request and contacted Sentara.
Sentara said the call was a scam and that the caller has "absolutely no association" with the health care group.
"We appreciate the warning and are sharing it with the communities we serve. We have also notified local authorities," Sentara said.
The hospital group said no one from Sentara will call residents asking to visit their home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone receives such a phone call, they should deny the request and hang up, Sentara said. If someone knocks at their door and tries the tactic, residents are advised to shut the door and call police.
"We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people," Sentara said.
The health care group said its process for screening and testing for COVID-19 can be found at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.
Sentara asked residents to self-screen and refer to the criteria listed at the site before coming to a drive-through site or a hospital to request a COVID-19 test.
The hospital group also released its updated screening schedule for COVID-19 for Monday.
• Military Circle, 880 N Military Highway, Norfolk, Virginia
• Sentara CarePlex Hospital, 3000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, Virginia.
In another local COVID-19 development, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said the agency has been receiving donated personal protective equipment since it made a request for it on Facebook on March 26.
"We have been receiving donations in and redistributing them out to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and other health care agencies as needed," Saunders said in her public update Monday.
Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is what health care personnel and first responders need to protect themselve when caring with patients or dealing with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The types of equipment include surgical masks, N95 respirators, PAPRS/CAPRS gloves, Cavi wipes, gowns, face shields, hand sanitizer, safety goggles, disinfectant and cleaning supplies.
Those with equipment they can donate are asked to email Logan Nash at nashl@co.pasquotank.nc.us or Saunders at saundersc@co.pasquotank.nc.us and they can arrange a pickup time.