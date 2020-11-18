Sentara Healthcare’s planned new state-of-the-art hospital in Elizabeth City will cost around $158 million to build, add new services like non-surgical radiation therapy, and be open in 2024.
That’s according to Sentara Albemarle officials, who, along with Pasquotank County officials, announced plans for the new 110-bed hospital on Monday, saying it will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street.
The new facility will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Two other medical office buildings housing a radiation oncology and cancer care center and other outpatient services will also be built on the site, officials said. Hospital officials had no cost estimates for the two medical buildings, noting they’re still in the early planning stages.
Sentara Albemarle President Phil Jackson said in an interview Tuesday the new hospital will meet the community’s growing healthcare needs.
“This is really based on the need,” Jackson said. “I think we will attract more patients because it will be a state-of-the-art facility. That is part of the attraction that we see.”
Jackson also sees Sentara Albemarle using its new facility to expand its reach “farther up north.”
“I see the space between us and the state line starting to close,” he said. “These are opportunities we hope to capture and we do see growth opportunities.”
Sentara currently leases the current hospital, formerly known as Albemarle Hospital, from Pasquotank County. Sentara’s new agreement with the county calls for Sentara to maintain the same level of services it provides at the current hospital.
But Jackson said the new hospital will offer additional services, and possibly add other services in the future, that will keep some patients from traveling to Virginia for more specialized care.
One new service in the radiation oncology department will be stereotactic radiosurgery, or SRS, a non-surgical radiation therapy used to treat functional abnormalities and small tumors of the brain.
Sentara Albemarle’s Labor and Delivery Department will also get an upgrade in the new hospital. The new setup will allow mothers to enter labor, deliver their baby, recover and have postpartum time with a newborn in the same room.
“Obviously, we are always looking at specialty services to meet the needs of the community instead of having (residents) drive up north an hour or so,” Jackson said.
He said those services could include urology and gastrointestinal services, for example.
Sentara spokeswoman Annya Soucy said staffing levels will remain about the same once Sentara Albemarle moves to its new facility. The current hospital is licensed for 182 beds and currently operates 110 rooms with average use at 65 to 80 rooms.
“We are not anticipating drastic changes there,” Soucy said of staffing levels.
The new Sentara Albemarle complex will also be home to a new facility for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services. Pasquotank’s agreement with Sentara calls for the health care system to lease 3 acres to the county for the new building for a $1 a year for 50 years.
County Manger Sparty Hammett said the EMS building, which will also house an EMS station, is still in the planning stages but he expects the county to spend around $4 million on the building.
“We do want that to be a state-of-the-art EMS headquarters,” Hammett said. “That’s a real ballpark figure until we get an architect and engineering firm in to actually develop some plans. We want this facility to meet the county’s needs well into the future.”
The money for the EMS building will come from the $6.4 million the county received in hospital lease payments from Sentara in 2019.
The new agreement announced Monday also calls for Sentara to put an additional $38 million in escrow to pay Sentara’s lease payments to the county, along with other associated costs, at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built.
Once the new hospital is open, the county will receive the remaining escrow funds, expected to be between $28 million and $32 million
“This is an exciting next step for Sentara and the county,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon. “The current hospital is more than 60 years old and Sentara is in the best position to build a new, high-tech hospital to serve our region for decades to come.”
Once the new Sentara Albemarle facility opens, Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current county-owned hospital.
The county wants to redevelop the site but has not yet announced any plans for it.