Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in Elizabeth City will have 80 patient beds when it opens in 2024.
SAMC President Dr. Phil Jackson told members of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Monday that the hospital is currently licensed for 182 beds but changes in medical care point to a need for fewer beds in the future.
When Sentara announced plans for the new hospital last fall it was planning to have 110 beds. But Jackson said that number has now dropped to 80 after Sentara paused design plans last spring to fine-tune the hospital to meet the future needs of the area.
The new $158 million hospital, which will be renamed Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus, will be built on a 135-acre site near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. It will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — on North Road Street. The current hospital is owned by the county and leased to Sentara.
Jackson said technological advances have changed patient treatment trends toward more out-patient care — and that means less need for hospital beds.
“A lot of health care that used to be delivered in the hospital is now being delivered on an out-patient basis,” Jackson said. “We have to take that into consideration because the hospital we are building is a hospital for the future.’’
Jackson said the state evaluates the need for hospital beds across the state every two years and the most recent study found a need for 79 beds in Elizabeth City.
“Ten years ago, it may have been 120 (beds) would have been appropriate,” Jackson said. “Five years ago, it may have been 100. Just two years ago, it was 95. Now, it’s 79.’’
While SAMC is licensed for 182 beds, Jackson said the fourth and fifth floors of the current hospital are currently being used as offices.
“Everybody at the hospital has an office,” Jackson joked.
The construction schedule for the new hospital also reflects that change to more out-patient care as Sentara will first break ground on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building in September.
Construction of the hospital is set to begin in the spring. The medical office building is scheduled to open in September 2022.
“Usually what happens is you build a hospital and then you are going to build all these other buildings next to it,” Jackson said. “What we are doing is building a huge ambulatory center and we are going to attach a patient tower to it.’’
The medical office building on the campus will house several Albemarle Physician Services practices on the second floor. The first floor will include radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a Women’s Imaging Center.
The new medical building will also include a new cancer center. The county is contributing $1.5 million toward the new cancer center’s cost.
The money for the cancer center is part of a deal in a lease settlement dispute between Pasquotank County and Sentara that was resolved in 2019. The agreement states that the cancer center must be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
“I will make sure that happens,” Jackson said. “That will be one of the first things that is operational and ready to go in in there (medical building).”
One of the new features in the cancer center will be a linear accelerator. A LINAC customizes high energy x-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue.
“The one we currently have is 17, 18 years old and there are a lot of things it can’t do because of changes in technology,” Jackson said. “We will have the latest and greatest which will increase our capacity to do more procedures, more exams.”
The first floor of the new hospital will include the emergency department, radiology, surgical services, a pharmacy, lab, infusion center and the cafeteria. The other three floors will be for patient beds, including a labor and delivery section, on the second floor.
“This emergency room will be high-tech,” Jackson said.
The labor and delivery section will no longer feature separate labor, delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms, Jackson said.
“That is what I was used to at my last organization,” Jackson said. “That made us No. 1 in the market every year for 11 years in a row. This is going to make us very, very competitive with someone else who is in this area.’’
Jackson stressed that all medical care services available at SAMC will be offered at the new hospital.
“We will offer everything that we have always offered,” Jackson said. “We are going to have the same number of operating rooms. We are going to have the same number of recovery rooms.’’
Patient rooms will be on the second through fourth floors of the four-story hospital tower. The new hospital will still have 10 ICU beds.
Jackson said the new hospital is being designed to allow for future expansion.
“These 80 beds are going to be built in such a way that as the community grows we will be able to expand,” Jackson said.
Sentara is leasing three acres of the 135-acre site to Pasquotank for the new county Emergency Medical Services building. Under terms of the lease, Pasquotank will pay $1 a year for 50 years.
Because the new hospital and new EMS building will take up just a small piece of the property, Jackson said future development of the site could include a wide range of options.
“There is a lot more to come with this plot of land,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of opportunities for other things to happen as we move forward. Are we going to have restaurants there? Are we going to have businesses there? There are a lot of possibilities there.”
Jackson said other amenities on the campus could include a walking trail and even a putting green.