The cost of Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in Elizabeth City is now expected to cost around $200 million.
When hospital officials first announced the new hospital in 2020 it was expected to cost $158 million for an 80-bed facility and adjoining medical office building.
But Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bowling said Wednesday that supply chain issues and increases in the cost of materials have affected the overall cost of the project.
Bowling presented “Hospital of the Albemarle: Past, Present and Future” at the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday.
“Sentara is investing $200 million, a substantial investment in our community to continue the legacy that was started back in 1913,” Bowling said. “A lot of it (cost increase) is inflation. I was talking with the College of The Albemarle and they have a construction project going on and they saw a 40% increase in (the cost of) raw materials. We are experiencing similar things.”
The new hospital will be the anchor of the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
It will replace the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street. SAMC — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — opened in 1961 at its current location and is owned by Pasquotank County but leased to Sentara.
Sentara’s new campus will also include a 60,000-square-foot medical office building on the 135-acre site. Construction of the medical office began in last fall and hospital officials will host a “topping off” ceremony for the building on Monday at 7:30 a.m.
The beam that will be used to top off the medical office building can be signed by residents today and tomorrow at SAMC. It is located at the surgery entrance at the current hospital.
Bowling said the medical office building should be completed by this fall as scheduled. He did say that Sentara is waiting for electric transfer switches needed to connect the building to the electrical grid.
“We are hoping to be on schedule there,” Bowling said. “They (switches) are on backorder. We are hoping we can juggle some of the other construction around and plug those in as soon as they come in and still be on schedule.”
The medical office building on the campus will house several Sentara Physician Services practices on the second floor. The first floor will include radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a Women’s Imaging Center.
The new medical building will also include a new cancer center.
Bowling said Sentara will break ground on the new hospital this summer with plans for it to be open in late 2024 or early 2025.
“That (groundbreaking) will be coming very shortly,” Bowling said.
When Sentara first announced plans for the new hospital, officials projected it would need around 110 beds. They’ve since revised that projection to around 80 beds.
Bowling said changes in health care have hospitals preforming more out-patient procedures while other procedures, because of medical advances, don’t require as a long a hospital stay as they did in the past.
“We are actually going to have less beds, a few less than we have right now,” Bowling said. “Knee replacements, that would require weeks in the hospital when (the surgery) was first developed. Now, we get those people up and walking the same day. There is less need for in-patient beds.”
Bowling also said that two floors at SAMC were not even utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our whole fourth and fifth floors, which used to be patient care rooms, have not been occupied for some time, even during the pandemic,” Bowling said.