3-D Mammography

After getting a mammogram for the first time, April Mullen (center) poses with Senatra mammography technologist Darlene North (left) and mammography van driver Sophie Wood in front of the mammography van at the U.S. Coast Guard Health Expo Friday at the K.E. White Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

April Mullen of Elizabeth City got her first-ever mammogram on Friday and didn't have to visit the hospital to get it done.

Instead, Mullen, 42, got her mammogram through Sentara Healthcare's new mobile mammography unit, which was stationed at the K.E. White Graduate Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University during the second day of the two-day U.S. Coast Guard Health Expo.