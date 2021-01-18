An Elizabeth City man convicted of first degree murder Friday and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole fled from the Pasquotank County Courthouse after his sentencing.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III was quickly apprehended and returned to custody a block or so from the courthouse, according to police.
Woodley, 21, whose last known address was the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, was arrested on May 18, 2018, by the Elizabeth City Police Department and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trevon Demetrius Blount.
Blount was shot eight times and later died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, according to police.
Judge Jeff Foster presided at Woodley's trial, which began Jan. 12 and concluded Friday. The jury found Woodley guilty of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
During the COVID-related court shutdown last year defense counsel Tonza Ruffin requested last week's session of Superior Court as the date for the trial, according to District Attorney Andrew Womble.
As Woodley was being escorted by deputies toward a vehicle to be transported to Albemarle District Jail before being transferred to state custody at Central Prison in Raleigh, he tried to flee but was quickly recaptured, Womble said.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Lt. Steven Judd of the Sheriff's office and Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez of the Elizabeth City Police Department captured Woodley on Church Street and took him back into custody.
Woodley was handcuffed but had broken his leg shackle, according to Wooten. Investigators later found the leg shackle where Woodley had hidden it in the cell, according to the sheriff.
Wooten said Woodley ran from deputies as he was being taken out of the back door of the courthouse to a transport van.
"Courthouse security and deputies were in place and doing exactly what they were supposed to do," Wooten said, adding that Woodley was only able to get as far as he did because a courthouse security officer tripped and fell.
Although Woodley had also been charged with witness intimidation and assault on a jail employee, he was only tried on the murder charge, Womble said.
Woodley was accused of punching Officer Brian Johnson at Albemarle District Jail in March of last year after Johnson ordered Woodley to hang up the phone, according to ADJ Administrator Robert Jones. Johnson suffered a slight concussion but was able to return to work the next night, Jones said.
Woodley also had been charged with two felony counts of witness intimidation. Warrants charged him with having an “associate” contact two witnesses and threaten them in an attempt to keep them from attending court and testifying at his trial.