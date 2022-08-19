One of the decorated bra entries for a previous Bra-ha-ha event in Chesapeake, Virginia, is shown on display inside the Harbor Center, Thursday. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, which has sponsored the breast cancer awareness event in Chesapeake the past 15 years, is expanding the contest to Elizabeth City this year.
An annual fundraising event for breast cancer awareness sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is branching out to Elizabeth City this year.
For the past 15 years, Chesapeake Regional has sponsored Bra-ha-ha in Chesapeake, Virginia, to bring attention to the deadly disease of breast cancer in a heart-warming way.
Community members are encouraged to enter a uniquely decorated bra and winners are declared in several different categories.
Registration to enter a bra in the Elizabeth City Bra-ha-ha event is currently open and closes Sept. 1. A Bra-ha-ha Awards Show will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Seven Sounds Brewery.
Money raised from the Elizabeth City event and the Chesapeake event in October will go toward improving breast health care.
“It will provide free mammograms and related breast health services to those who qualify as uninsured and underinsured in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina,” said Chesapeake Regional spokesperson Tricia Hardy. “The Bra-ha-ha is a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience that celebrates survivorship and artistry.”
People who enter a bra will use a 38-C bra as their canvas to create a piece of bra art using breast cancer prevention as their inspiration. The categories are best craftsmanship, most creative, most inspirational and the ECity Bra Designer of the Year award. A People’s Choice award will also be presented. It will be voted on by people who purchase tickets to the awards show at Seven Sounds.
“These heartwarming masterpieces will be unveiled at the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show, which serves as a tribute to those affected by breast cancer,” Hardy said. “Design a bra that tells a story, shares inspiration or simply shows your creativity.”
Several bras from past events in Chesapeake are currently on display at several downtown business, including Harbor Centre and 2 Souls Wine Bar.
“I’m thrilled that the Bra-ha-ha is coming to Elizabeth City,” said Dr. Antonio Ruiz, a breast surgeon at Chesapeake Regional Breast Care. “This long-running celebration allows us to talk about breast cancer prevention and the importance of yearly screening mammograms. The Bra-ha-ha serves as a tribute to those affected by breast cancer and is a fun way to raise money to provide necessary breast health services for people who are uninsured or underinsured.
Individuals, groups and businesses or can enter a bra into the contest for a $25 entry fee. Registration information is available at https://brahaha.org/events/ecity/.
Individual tickets to the event in Elizabeth City are $50. The River City Special is $100, which includes bra entry fee and two Elizabeth City Bra-ha-ha event tickets.