Pastor Emmett Murphy stood before his congregation Sunday morning and asked, “Who would have thought?”
Murphy, who is the minister at Journey Christian Church, was referring to how measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus forced Sunday’s service outside into the church parking lot.
“But difficult times call for innovative changes,” Murphy said.
Journey Christian, a small church located just north of town, held a 10 a.m. drive-in service in the church’s parking lot. About 30 members, representing about half of the church’s total congregation, attended.
Church volunteers greeted members as they pulled into the gravel lot and presented them service programs and individual sealed servings of communion wine.
Another volunteer ensured the church was complying with social distancing recommendations by having motorists park their vehicles at least 6 feet apart.
Murphy said the drive-in service was a last-second decision made Friday. He said church officials wanted to hold a service but also wanted to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s and CDC recommendations to keep gatherings limited to no more than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.
While the coronavirus may have prevented church members from worshiping inside, it wouldn’t stop the church from holding Sunday’s service, Murphy declared.
“Because we are the church,” he said, being sure to add special emphasis to the word “we.”
Murphy officiated from a podium set up on the porch outside the entrance door. Two speakers directed his words to the parking lot, where most of the members remained in their vehicles.
One worshiper stood outside and leaned against his car, while a family of eight sat either in lawn chairs or the bed of a pickup truck.
In his sermon, Murphy drew on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, in which Jesus encouraged his followers to put their trust in God and to not worry.
Murphy’s message was similar, but aimed at calming fears and concerns about the coronavirus.
“Don’t panic and don’t worry,” he said. “Keep looking forward to the Kingdom.”
Murphy quoted from the book of Matthew, which according to the Bible, states: “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”
“Your anxiety level is simply a measure of how you really trust the Lord,” Murphy said. “Do not worry.”
There are positive ways the congregation can focus its energy, he said, such as praying for the men and women on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. Those people include medical workers, police and firefighters and civil servants.
“Pray for the leaders of the country,” he urged. “That’s something every Christian can do.”
Murphy said the church will continue supporting mission trips overseas and other church efforts throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The church will also need to maintain support through this tumultuous time, as many people may need faith more than ever.
“When this is over, there will be a number of hurting people,” Murphy said.
The pastor said he hopes the church can gather again this Sunday for a similar drive-in service.
After the service, Murphy went from car to car to speak to church-goers.
“It’s good to be here,” he told one family. “It’s good to see each of you.”
Many of those in attendance thanked Murphy for arranging the service and giving them an opportunity to worship on such short notice.
“You did a great job,” one man responded from behind his steering wheel. “I enjoyed your sermon.”
Theresa Boykin and Richard Peck said they enjoyed the service.
“Oh, it was beautiful,” Boykin said.
“It was a good thing to do,” Peck added.
Boykin said that if churches are not allowed to resume meeting indoors soon, she hopes Journey Christian is able to continue the drive-in services at least till Easter.