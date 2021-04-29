Public and private services for Andrew Brown Jr. are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, two public walk-through viewings will be held, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations, at 509 Dobbs Street, Hertford. The second viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Museum of the Albemarle, at 501 S. Water Street in Elizabeth City.
On Monday, Brown’s funeral will be held at Fountain of Life Church starting at noon. Funeral attendance is by invitation only. The church is located at 1107 U.S. Highway 17 south of Elizabeth City.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral. Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing Brown’s family, confirmed Sharpton’s visit earlier this week.
Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies while attempting to execute a search warrant at his home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, April 21.