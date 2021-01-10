Setting Up Shop

Erin Gold, owner of Posh Tots, arranges children’s clothing on a rack inside her new store, Friday evening. Posh Tots is located in the former site of Party in a Box, which also is owned by Gold. Party in a Box has moved to 1625 N. Road Street. Posh Tots, which opened Saturday, Jan. 2, was among a handful of businesses taking part in this month’s First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening.

 Chris Day/the daily advance