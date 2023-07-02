EDENTON — Filing for the November nonpartisan election to fill the mayor’s job and three open seats on Edenton’s Town Council doesn’t start until noon on Friday, but candidates are already lining up to run.

Six candidates have already announced that they plan to file for one of the three council seats and a seventh candidate has said he plans to run for mayor, seeking to replace Jimmy E. Stallings, who’s announced he’s not seeking re-election.


  