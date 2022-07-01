Seven new members officially began three-year terms on the Elizabeth City State University Board of Visitors on Friday.
The new members include Tomica Adams, Demetrius Deloatch, Rodney J. Hawkins, Ramonda C. Kyser, William Nelson, Carolyn Mitchell Miales and Billie J. Reid. The Board of Visitors, which meets twice a year, serves as an advisory board for the ECSU chancellor and advocacy organization for the university.
“We are excited to welcome this new group of extraordinary individuals to the Board," ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. "They will provide valuable feedback on program and curriculum development, partnership opportunities, employment options for graduates, and much more."
Members of the Board of Visitors are appointed by Dixon based on their "knowledge and experiences in specific academic fields or their broad expertise, ability to influence financial support, and willingness to give time and commitment to ECSU," the university said. Members do not have to be a graduate of ECSU.
According to ECSU, Adams is a first officer and captain with United Airlines. The commercial airline pilot graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in flight technology.
In the early 2000s, Adams worked as a demonstration pilot for Raytheon Aircraft Company, flying civilian Beechcraft aircraft. She has been a pilot with United Airlines for nearly 16 years. She also supports pilot recruitment and hiring for United. Earlier this year, Adams became one of four Black female captains for the airline.
She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and has been a member of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals since 1998.
Deloatch, who was born in Northampton County, is a consultant and lobbyist for APCO Worldwide, a global public relations firm where he specializes in government relations, including representing numerous organizations and corporations before the state legislature.
Deloatch is also an adjunct professor at Saint Augustine’s University where he teaches American government. A first-generation college graduate and ECSU alumnus, Deloatch holds a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Hawkins is chief executive officer of Evolve Therapeutic Counseling Services, a company he founded that provides mental health services to adults, children and their families. He too is an ECSU alumnus, earning a bachelor's degree in sociology. He also holds a master's degree in finance from Strayer University.
Hawkins served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for 14 years and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was promoted to serve in military intelligence with the 71st Corps Support Battalion, developed the Combat Logistics Patrol Center Readiness Center, oversaw hundreds of battalion missions, and earned the Bronze Star.
He was a member of the ECSU Foundation Board for seven years where also served as board chairman. He is a member of the ECSU Alumni National Association, Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Kyser, a Winston-Salem native, is a vice president and senior consultant for the Truist Financial Corporation in Charlotte. Kyser is also a certified executive coach who has worked for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and its Faith in Action program. She has awarded grants to communities across the U.S. and created materials about non-profit board development, volunteer recruitment and retention, fundraising, and strategic planning for long-term growth and sustainability.
Kyser earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Alabama A&M University. She earned a public health post-graduate certificate from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Kyser also is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and serves on the trustee board at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
Nelson is airport director at Currituck County Regional Airport. A native of Ahoskie who now lives in Elizabeth City, Nelson earned his bachelor's degree in aviation science at ECSU in 2018. He was named Bearer of the Mace, the honor given to the graduating ECSU senior with the highest grade-point average.
Nelson earned his private pilot’s license before graduating from high school and now holds commercial single-engine land, sea, and a commercial multi-engine instrument rating.
Nelson serves on ECSU’s Aviation Advisory Board, the South Hampton Roads YMCA Board, and the First Flight Society Board of Directors.
Miales is a retired high school counselor for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. An educator for 45-plus years, Miales was the lead counselor for grades pre-K through 12 for the CMS district. She holds a bachelor’s degree from ECSU in social sciences, a master’s degree from North Carolina Central University, and a play therapy certificate from UNC-Charlotte.
Miales has been a member of the ECSU Greater Charlotte Alumni Chapter since 2004, serving as program coordinator for the past 16 years. In that role, she lead recruitment events, college fairs, and helped inform high school students about the opportunities at historically black colleges and universities.
Miales is a member of the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Board and the Youth Ministry Team at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Reid is an agent with State Farm Insurance in Elizabeth City. Also an ECSU alumnus, he was the first of nine siblings to graduate from college.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social science, Reid taught first at Plymouth High School before returning to Elizabeth City to teach in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools. After earning a master’s degree in educational administration from East Carolina University, he became an assistant principal at Northeastern High School and later served as a school principal, first at H.L. Trigg and then Sheep-Harney Elementary.
Reid is one of the four original members of the Pharrell Williams education foundation, From One Hand to Another. He is a member of the ECSU National Alumni Association, Inc., and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Reid served on the ECSU Foundation Board for 11 years, and received a Chancellor Legacy Award in 2017 for notable alumni achievement and service to the university.