Seven Sounds Swag

No beer yet, but Seven Sounds Brewing Company in downtown Elizabeth City is selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, glassware and stickers at its brewery at 112 N. Water St., Elizabeth City. Here, Seven Sounds partner Paul Robinson does some touch-up painting Tuesday in anticipation of opening the brewery for craft beer sales sometime after the Christmas weekend. The merchandise will be available for purchase for one more day — today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance