City and county officials are exploring the possible shared use of the National Guard Armory by the Boys & Girls Club, Elizabeth City Police Department, and the Police Athletic League.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett told a joint meeting of Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners Monday night that JKF Architecture has preliminarily indicated that shared use of the armory by the police department and Boys & Girls Club is feasible.
Hammett said JKF — which worked on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center, two previous National Guard feasibility studies in the city, and the Boys & Girls Club renovation at the former D.F. Walker High School building in Edenton — has proposed to perform a feasibility study on the shared used of the Armory by the ECPD and Boys & Girls Club. The cost of the study would be $23,088, he said.
The Boys & Girls Club has agreed to cover half the cost of the study if the city funds the other half, Hammett said.
City Council is expected to discuss the proposed study at an upcoming meeting. In addition, the county plans to research whether the armory can either be transferred to the city or leased to it for $1 a year.
The National Guard Armory site on Westover Street is 6.6 acres and the main building is about 17,000 square feet. The armory has been vacant for about two years.
Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, told city and county officials Monday that the armory is an “ideal location” for the Boys & Girls Club.
Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Larry James said shared used of the space would benefit all parties involved.
City Councilor Jeannie Young said it’s a great location for both the Boys & Girls Club and the Elizabeth City Police Department.
Councilor Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, asked Hammett whether a committee could be formed to work on the project.
Hammett said he thought it would be a good idea to have an advisory committee for the feasibility study.
Monday’s joint meeting of Elizabeth City City Council and Pasquotank commissioners was the first this year. The two elected bodies usually meet twice a year, in March and November.
But the Nov. 29 meeting was put on hold in May when commissioners rejected a request from City Council for a special meeting to discuss Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Commissioners also suspended future joint meetings at the time, citing verbal attacks against the county by some City Council members in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting.
Both boards agreed to hold Monday’s meeting earlier this month after relations improved.