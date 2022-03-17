Students from North Carolina's historically black colleges and universities participating in the first-ever "Shark Tank-like" competition at Elizabeth City State University next month will get some help from someone who's pitched a real-life product to actual "sharks."
Nahum Jeannot, CEO of GoOats and a former contestant on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," will serve as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow during Viking Entrepreneurship Week at ECSU from April 4-9.
During the competition, student teams from North Carolina HBCUs will pitch their business ideas in front of a panel judges — just like contestants on the actual "Shark Tank" show do. Jeannot's role will be to advise the teams on how to make their pitch.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Mr. Jeannot to ECSU as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow,” Dr. Joy Smith, dean of ECSU’s School of Education and Business said. “This is a fun, inspiring event that gives teams from the state’s HBCUs the opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of business professionals and earn some startup capital."
Students will take what they learn from Jeannot and put it to the test on Saturday, April 9, when their teams pitch their new business ideas at the Viking Entrepreneurship Week competition. Their ideas will be judged by a panel of businesspeople and winners announced.
Jeannot graduated in 2011 from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia, where he studied culinary arts and restaurant management. He then worked his way up the ranks to become head chef at a number of hotels in Virginia. For the past five years, he's worked as chef of a Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Jeannot came up with the idea for his company, GoOats, LLC, and its on-the-go snacks from a family recipe passed down from his mother and grandmother.
"He took the oatmeal recipe and turned it into handheld snacks that are easy to take and enjoy anywhere," ECSU said in a press release.
Jeannot now develops recipes for GoOats and oversees branding and marketing decisions for the company.
In 2020, when Jeannot appeared in season 12 of Shark Tank to pitch his idea, he walked away with his asking price of $100,000 and a partnership with one of the show's stars, Barbara Corcoran, who agreed to help Jeannot for a 20% stake in his company.
Jeannot’s “oatmeal in a ball” products can now be found on Amazon and in 60% of Whole Foods stores nationwide.
While here for Viking Entrepreneurship Week, Jeannot also plans to meet with small-business owners in the area to talk about entrepreneurship.
The Viking Entrepreneurship Week competition and PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow Program are made possible through a grant from the PNC Foundation. In February 2022, the PNC Foundation launched the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, a three-year, $2 million effort to increase entrepreneurship and job opportunities in the state. ECSU is one of five HBCUs receiving grant funding through the initiative.