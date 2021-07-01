Shark Week stops in EC

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week blimp is seen tethered in a field in the far southeast corner of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Thursday afternoon. The 128-foot airship flew over Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and other parts of the Outer Banks on Wednesday as part of Discovery’s promotion of its upcoming Shark Week TV series, scheduled to start July 11.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance