...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Chester Shepherd, one half of the Charlotte-based Shepherd Shakespeare Company, thrills kids at the Camden County library with his puppet, “Biggie” during a skit involving Santa and a pirate, Friday, Dec. 16.
CAMDEN — Kids attending a Christmas program at the Camden County Public Library last week got a rare treat.
They got to see a performance of Clement Moore’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by a real live Shakespearian actor: Chester Shepherd, one half of the Charlotte-based acting duo, Shepherd Shakespeare Company.
Shepherd and his wife, Katy, both of whom hold bachelor degrees in theater arts, have acting and directing credits in a string of plays in Charlotte and regional theaters across North Carolina.
“Katy and I had dreamed for years of having our own company,” he said. “While we’ve performed and taught kids in Charlotte, most of what we’ve done as a company has been in small towns across North Carolina.”
The Shepherds enjoy making William Shakespeare’s plays and other classic works more accessible for audiences less familiar with them. They particularly enjoy performing for school students whose exposure to classic works is typically through the written word rather than a live theater performance.
Shepherd made his first visit to Camden County last June to perform “The Tempest” for the library’s annual summer reading program. He also performed solo at the Camden library last Friday.
In his performance of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Shepherd recounted how jolly St. Nicholas’ arrived with his reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Comet and Cupid.
Helping Shepherd tell the story were his handy “co-actors,” puppets he simply calls “Biggie” and “Small Mouse.” He says the puppets are a big help to the performance.
“Even with me doing the voices for the puppets, I am less alone while the audience is focusing on the puppets,” he said. “The challenge for me is remembering their (puppets’) names in each show because the audience can name them.”
Audience participation is important part of Shepherd’s performances. He got the kids involved by prompting them to show other audience members how Santa’s reindeer work as a team as they help him deliver toys and spread joy.
According to Shepherd, performing for a live audience in a library is as good an experience as performing for an audience in a live theater.
“Librarians are supportive and wonderful people who want to help kids learn,” he said. “A lot of libraries have kids that attend their programs so that’s always great, finding an audience there.”
And he always enjoys performing for children.
“Kids are kids where ever you go — schools or libraries — and I’m used to getting them involved,” he said. “We just hope to be a part of making (live theater) accessible to students.”