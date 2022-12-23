Shepherd Christmas Show

Chester Shepherd, one half of the Charlotte-based Shepherd Shakespeare Company, thrills kids at the Camden County library with his puppet, “Biggie” during a skit involving Santa and a pirate, Friday, Dec. 16.

 Kesha Williams photo

CAMDEN — Kids attending a Christmas program at the Camden County Public Library last week got a rare treat.

They got to see a performance of Clement Moore’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by a real live Shakespearian actor: Chester Shepherd, one half of the Charlotte-based acting duo, Shepherd Shakespeare Company.