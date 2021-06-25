The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office has issued criminal summonses to a dozen people for allegedly filing a false police report in connection to a post made on Facebook.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests in a press release posted to its Facebook page Friday evening.
According to the press release, those issued a criminal summons include Julia Allen, of the 1000 block of Four Forks Road; Barbara Baxter, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road; Ariana Calderon, of the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South; Catherine Marquis, of the 1000 block of Consolidated Road; Deshawn Morris, of the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue; Maryssa Parker, of the 300 block of Hercules Court; Chelsea Patrick, of the 100 block of Madeline Lane; Molly Penrod, of the 200 block of L&M Drive; Andrea Rovenski, of the 1100 block of Wood Street; Debra Ventura, of the 100 block of Cutter Lane; Sarah Wenninger, of the 1000 block of Bateman Drive, and Stephan Wenninger, of the 1000 block of Bateman Drive.
The press release identifies the 12 individuals as a group of residents who visited the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to file a report of “being harassed and receiving threatening comments on Facebook.”
Each reported being harassed by a woman identified as Alice Gandy and being threatened by a man identified as Mike Albertson, who they claim posted on Facebook, “We have their names, let’s get them”.
The group provided deputies a screen capture image of the comment they said was an accurate representation of the post by Albertson, according to the sheriff’s office.
After conducting an investigation and interviews, however, sheriff’s deputies determined that the screen capture image the group provided as evidence was an incomplete and inaccurate depiction of Albertson’s original post.
Albertson’s actual post states, “We have their names, let’s get them fired instead.” In the post, the last two words “fired instead” are on the second line.
According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, filing a false police report is a Class 2 misdemeanor.