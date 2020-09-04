dog bites

A Pasquotank County animal control officer is seen driving away with a caged dog in the bed of the truck, at the scene off Brickhouse Lane where a 2-year-old was bitten several times by the dog, Thursday afternoon. According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services spokesman, the child was transported to Children's Hospital of King's Daughters in stable condition.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A 2-year-old child was being treated at a Virginia hospital Thursday after being attacked by a dog at the child's home in Elizabeth City.

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday the child suffered multiple puncture wounds in the attack, which was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane around 2:20 p.m.

The child was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The press release did not indicate the child's current condition.

The dog, which is not described by the press release, was seized by Pasquotank County Animal Control, the sheriff's office said.