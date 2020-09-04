A 2-year-old child was being treated at a Virginia hospital Thursday after being attacked by a dog at the child's home in Elizabeth City.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday the child suffered multiple puncture wounds in the attack, which was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane around 2:20 p.m.
The child was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
The press release did not indicate the child's current condition.
The dog, which is not described by the press release, was seized by Pasquotank County Animal Control, the sheriff's office said.