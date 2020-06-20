The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested three juveniles in connection with multiple reports of vandalism in the Mount Hermon subdivision earlier this month.
The sheriff's office didn't identify the juveniles but said in a press release that each is facing six juvenile petitions for injury to property.
The case has been turned over to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for its review, according to the release.
The juveniles' arrests follow a series of incidents of vandalism in the Mt. Hermon subdivision reported June 8 and 9.
According to sheriff incident reports, someone threw a brick at a garage door at a residence in the 400 block of Troy Drive on June 9. Someone also kicked a front door at a residence in the same block of Troy Drive the same day.
Front doors were also kicked in the 300 block of Troy Drive and Travis Drive the same day. A glass bird bath was also damaged at the residence on Troy Drive while rocking chairs were overturned on the front porch at the Travis Drive residence. A front door was also kicked at a residence in the 1200 block of Stacie Drive the same day.
The three juveniles were identified as suspects in the vandalism through video surveillance footage and interviews, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office thanked Mt. Hermon residents for their cooperation and assistance in the probe.