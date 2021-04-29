Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast North Carolina. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop Friday, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&