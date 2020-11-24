The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at a barn earlier this month that resulted in the deaths of seven horses.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Monday that seven of the 15 horses housed in the barn died in the Nov. 13 incident reported in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City.
Wooten said it's his understanding the other eight horses survived the fire and are doing OK.
Wooten said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. He said there was no power to the barn, which was made of wood.
According to a sheriff's incident report, the horses were valued at $30,000 and the barn destroyed by fire was valued at $300,000. Farming implements valued at $50,000 were also lost, as was $10,000 in horse tack.