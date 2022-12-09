Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 12:50 pm
CAMDEN — At least one suspect in an early morning bank robbery in Elizabeth City was apprehended at the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, the Camden County sheriff said.
Sheriff Joe Jones said he was preparing to post a press release about the incident to the Camden Sheriff's Office's mobile app.
Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster said his department also was preparing a press release. He did not provide details.
The Daily Advance
