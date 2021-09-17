EDENTON — A body discovered in an isolated area of Chowan County last weekend has been identified as a local man who went missing earlier in the month.
Chief Deputy John McArthur said the remains found Saturday near Cisco and Virginia roads have been positively identified as those of Christopher Eugene Mansfield, who had been reported missing on Sept. 2.
The Medical Examiner's Office at East Carolina University's Brody Medical School in Greenville notified the Sheriff's Office on Thursday after making its determination, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
No cause of death for Mansfield has been determined, the sheriff's office said. McArthur indicated the Sheriff's Office will find out what caused Mansfield's death on Monday when further test results become available.
The Chowan Sheriff's Office said its investigation of Mansfield's disappearance and death continues.
In recent months Mansfield had frequently posted on social media about his desire to turn his life around and keep it on a positive path.
According to The Perquimans Weekly, Mansfield was wounded in a shooting in the Dobbs Street area of Hertford in October 2017. A year later, he was convicted of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. He served one year and seven months in the state prison system and was released in March 2020.
According to state prison records Mansfield's parole supervision was terminated in December 2020.