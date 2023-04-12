Two local men who were the subject of an intensive manhunt Tuesday after one of them fired a rifle at a deputy during a high-speed vehicle pursuit are now in custody.

Bradley Allen Ferris, 43, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, was arrested Wednesday around 3:49 p.m., nearly 20 hours after Sean Edward Mulford, 42, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, was also arrested, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said.