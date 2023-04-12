Two local men who were the subject of an intensive manhunt Tuesday after one of them fired a rifle at a deputy during a high-speed vehicle pursuit are now in custody.
Bradley Allen Ferris, 43, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, was arrested Wednesday around 3:49 p.m., nearly 20 hours after Sean Edward Mulford, 42, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, was also arrested, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said.
Both men are charged with fleeing a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop the stolen vehicle they were traveling in on Tuesday. Mulford also is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer while Ferris is also charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, the manhunt for both men began about 8:14 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop of a black 2001 Ford 350 Super Duty pickup that was speeding on Main Street Extended near Shady Drive. The deputy pursued the truck north on Main Street Extended for about two miles before it turned into the Foxhaven subdivision.
During the pursuit, a person in the passenger seat of the truck — later identified as Mulford — pointed a rifle outside the window and fired about three times at the deputy, investigators said. Neither the deputy nor his vehicle were struck by the gunfire.
As the truck sped into the Foxhaven subdivision, it struck a parked vehicle and then drove onto a vacant lot before crashing into a ditch off Georgia Drive. As both men in the truck exited the vehicle, one was observed carrying a rifle. Both fled on foot toward a nearby wooded area.
As law enforcement began searching the wooded area for the men, investigators learned that the Ford truck they were driving had been reported stolen on March 17 in McDowell County. Additionally, spent shell casings were found inside the truck. Investigators also seized four cell phones from the vehicle.
About 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, residents in the area of Main Street Extended and Pritchard Road observed a shirtless man walking through a field with a shirt draped over his head, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff deputies, aided by Elizabeth City police officers, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management and the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, responded and began a foot search of fields, a swamp and a wooded area between Main Street Extended and Scott Road.
Aided by drones equipped with FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) thermal cameras and a police K9, law enforcement officials tracked Mulford to the edge of a swamp at the end of Pritchard Road, the sheriff's office said. Mulford apparently had entered the swamp and was headed toward Scott Road.
Law enforcement located Mulford when he emerged from the swamp about 8:09 p.m. and entered the Bray Estates subdivision, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail where he was being held Wednesday in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Roughly 20 hours later, Central Communications received a call at 3:40 p.m. that a man matching the description law enforcement had released for Ferris was seen walking out a wooded area and knocking on doors in the 1300 block of Main Street Extended. The area was about a quarter-mile from the Foxhaven subdivision where Ferris and Mulford had disappeared on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived, they found Ferris walking on Main Street Extended trying to get a ride from passing motorists, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken into custody without incident at 3:49 p.m.
Ferris was initially transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment for "long outdoor exposure," the Sheriff's Office said. He was expected to be taken before a magistrate later on Wednesday.
Deputies are still searching for the rifle Mulford allegedly used to fire at the deputy, the Sheriff's Office said. A motive for why the two men fled the deputy and why Mulford allegedly fired the rifle still hasn't been determined, officials said.
Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this report.