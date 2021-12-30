The Pasquotank sheriff, a current sheriff’s deputy and a former deputy named in the Andrew Brown Jr. civil lawsuit deny the suit’s central claim that Brown wasn’t a threat to the deputies the morning he was shot to death as law enforcement officers were attempting to serve search and arrest warrants at his Elizabeth City home.
Recent court filings by attorneys for Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten III, Deputy Robert Morgan and former deputy Aaron Lewellyn also note that District Attorney Andrew Womble deemed Brown’s April 21 fatal shooting justified because Brown was a threat to officers.
“It is admitted that Mr. Brown did not possess a gun on April 21, 2021,” attorney Christopher Geis, an attorney for Wooten, says in a response to the amended complaint filed by attorneys for Brown’s family. “The District Attorney of Pasquotank County determined that Mr. Brown posed a threat of harm to the deputies or others, though, by trying to run over them with his car, and it therefore must be denied that Mr. Brown did not pose a threat of harm to the deputies when he attempted to flee.”
Attorney Norwood P. Blanchard III also cites Womble’s finding in his response on behalf of Lewellyn, stating “the District Attorney correctly concluded that the (Brown) shooting was justified.”
Attorney Scott C. Hart said Morgan’s use of force as deputies were confronting Brown was “objectively reasonable” and that Morgan acted in self-defense.
The Brown family’s lawsuit states that Sheriff’s Investigator Daniel Meads, Morgan and Lewellyn were the only officers at the scene who fired their weapons. It also states the projectile recovered from Brown’s head was fired from Morgan’s AR-15.
Morgan’s response to the suit claims both public official immunity and qualified immunity.
While Morgan’s response denies that he acted negligently in Brown’s shooting, it also states that if he is found to be negligent in the case, Brown should also be found negligent “and that his negligence was contributory in nature and was a proximate cause of his own injuries.”
Morgan alleges that Brown “drove towards law enforcement officers in an aggressive manner during an attempted arrest, failed to abide by the lawful instructions of law enforcement officers, failed to use reasonable care,” and otherwise acted in negligent ways.
Morgan’s response “pleads this contributory negligence as a complete and total bar to the claims of negligence against him in Plaintiff’s Second Amended Complaint.”
In his response, Lewellyn, who left the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office this summer, denies the lawsuit’s contention that Meads told officers during a briefing that Brown was not armed or dangerous.
“It is specifically denied that Brown had no violent history or propensities,” Lewellyn’s response states.
Lewellyn’s response acknowledges that when he arrived at Brown’s house Brown was on his cellphone, but adds “it is specifically denied that both of Brown’s hands were visible to him.”
Lewellyn’s response also states that at one point during the incident “Brown unlawfully ignored the officers’ commands, placed his vehicle in reverse gear and backed while turning his vehicle, such that it struck an officer who was standing by the driver’s side door of the vehicle.”
Lewellyn’s response also states “the allegation that no officers were threatened with injury or harm is expressly denied.”
Meads is represented by attorneys Dan Hartzog Jr. and Katherine Barber-Jones of the Hartzog Law Group in Raleigh. A search of a website containing federal lawsuits found no response from Meads yet to the Brown lawsuit.