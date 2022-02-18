...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Both the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are investigating the recent death of an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution who was serving a long sentence for first-degree murder.
Gil Garcia, 40, was pronounced dead Feb. 8 after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Pasquotank prison, Brad Deen, a communications officer with NCDPS, said Friday.
According to Deen, Garcia was found in his cell shortly after noon. The prison's first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived. Neither were able to resuscitate Garcia and he was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m.
Deen said the local sheriff's office is investigating Garcia's death, "as is common in these circumstances." Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday.
Deen said DPS is cooperating with the sheriff's investigation and conducting its own probe of Garcia's death. The medical examiner's office will determine Garcia's cause of death' he said.
At the time of his death, Garcia was serving a 33-year sentence for first-degree murder after being convicted in Hoke County, Deen said. Garcia was admitted to prison on April 2, 2019, and was projected to be released on Jan. 1, 2045.