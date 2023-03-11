...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An Elizabeth City man who allegedly was using his home as a brothel was arrested Thursday on charges of promoting prostitution following a joint investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
John “Goodwrench” Reynolds, 62, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 500 block of Lane Street, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday.
Reynolds was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution, a Class E felony, the sheriff's office said. According to the N.C. Sentencing Advisory and Policy Commission, being found guilty of a Class E felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 88 months.
Reynolds was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
According to the press release, the investigation that led to the charges against Reynolds was conducted by the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank Sheriff's Office.
During Thursday's search at Reynolds' home, officers seized various electronic devices, including laptops, Chromebooks and cellphones, according to the release.
The Sheriff's Office said the case against Reynolds will now be reviewed by the both the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that he "is liable to face additional state and/or federal charges."
The Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information about Reynolds or the alleged use of his residence as a brothel to call Lt. William “Bumper” Williams at 252-338-2191 or 252-339-1926.