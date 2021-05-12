In a video statement posted Tuesday to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg expressed condolences to the Brown family and also said they wanted to let sheriff’s deputies know that they love and support them.
“This was a day that no one wanted,” Wooten said.
Wooten reported that the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday showed the Brown family all of the body camera and dash camera footage authorized by a judge to be shown. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ordered the Sheriff’s Office to disclose more than 16 minutes of the 188 minutes of footage captured on deputies’ body and dash cameras the morning of their fatal counter with Brown.
Fogg explained that the video shown Tuesday included footage previously viewed by the family of deputies’ attempt to serve the arrest warrant.
“Today the family also saw part of the video where our deputies attempted to give medical care to Mr. Brown while they were awaiting paramedics,” Fogg said.
“It was my hope that we would be able to release the video publicly so everyone could see for themselves what happened,” Wooten said. “We respect the court’s decision and took an oath to abide by North Carolina law, and we have done just that.”
Fogg said the Sheriff’s Office “will continue to be transparent as the law allows” while awaiting results of the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe of Brown’s shooting death.
Wooten thanked the citizens of Pasquotank County “for showing the rest of the nation how to genuinely protest peacefully.” He said he appreciates the prayers and support of ministers and others in the community.