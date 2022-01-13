HERTFORD — Perquimans County’s sheriff doesn’t think crime in Hertford has increased in recent months — even if some surface indicators might make it look that way.
Resident Marc Christian said at Monday’s Hertford Town Council meeting that he believes crime has gotten worse since Hertford’s police department was disbanded and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office took over law enforcement in the town last July.
Christian said Hertford has law enforcement but he doesn’t believe it has enough. He’d like to see town officials devise a plan for reviving Hertford’s police department.
Sheriff Shelby White, when asked Wednesday about Christian’s comments, said he does not think crime has gotten worse over the past few months. In fact, he thinks the reverse is true.
“My personal opinion is that crime has gone down,” White said.
White said deputies make such an effort to be visible in high-crime areas of Hertford that people might see them patrolling frequently and conclude that crime has worsened in those neighborhoods. But in fact it’s a crime prevention strategy to have those frequent patrols, he said.
In addition, White said the kind of reporting system that the Sheriff’s Office uses might give the appearance of an uptick in crime, even though that has not happened.
White explained that the activity log the Sheriff’s Office turns into the town each month includes not only responses to reported crimes but also activities such as building security checks, unlocking locked vehicles and business escorts.
White said he believes the town police department was using more of a traditional crime reporting system that only included actual crimes. Because the new activity log includes more types of calls, it appears there’s more crime when in fact there isn’t, he said.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has added five sworn officers and an administrator as part of its contract with the town of Hertford to provide law enforcement protection inside the town limits.
The policing contract is a result of town councilors’ majority vote last year to dissolve Hertford’s police department, citing the high cost of operating a standalone policing agency.
Town officials determined that contracting law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
The town is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment.