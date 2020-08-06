EDENTON — Investigators are seeking information about a vehicle they say may have relevance for their investigation of a shooting incident last month that killed a 9-year-old girl and wounded her mother.
The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office released a photograph Thursday that shows two vehicles, one driven by Edenton resident Shatory Hunter Slade, and another behind it that investigators say is a gold-colored SUV.
Slade was severely wounded and her 9-year-old daughter, Makiia Slade, was killed on July 24 when someone shot into their vehicle from a passing vehicle as they were driving on U.S. Highway 17 near the West Queen Street interchange, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office has said.
The photograph, which was captured by a neighborhood surveillance camera, shows Slade’s vehicle leaving Cox Avenue in Edenton just prior to the shooting, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Cox is located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, about a quarter-mile from U.S. 17.
As of Thursday, no arrests had been made in the fatal shooting.
The Chowan Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting the probe, are seeking any information connected to the incident. They asked that anyone who recognizes the gold-colored SUV or knows its operator to contact the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.