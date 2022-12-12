wind turbine damage

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after damage caused by gunfire was discovered earlier this month on a wind turbine at the Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East located west of Elizabeth City.

 The Daily Advance

The damage to the wind turbine at the wind farm operated at Avangrid Renewables was reported Dec. 6, according to a sheriff deputy’s incident report.