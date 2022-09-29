...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Sheriff: Juvenile petitions sought for student who threatened teacher, broke door window
he Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has obtained juvenile petitions against a student at H.L. Trigg Community School accused of threatening a teacher and breaking a school door window.
Major Aaron Wallio said Wednesday the 16-year-old student, a ninth-grader at the alternative school, "communicated a threat to do harm to a teacher on the campus" on Tuesday.
During the incident, the student also apparently broke a door window at the school.
The student was detained by school resource officers and released into their parent's custody after being treated for minor injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. The student was treated at the hospital for injuries suffered "during the destruction of school property," Wallio said.
The teacher who allegedly was threatened wasn't harmed in the incident, Wallio said. He referred a reporter to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for the teacher's name.
The sheriff's office sought juvenile petitions charging the student with disorderly conduct and injury to real property. Those petitions were pending on Wednesday, Wallio said.