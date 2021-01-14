An endangered Chowan County teen reported missing last week has been found safe and sound.
The Chowan Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Thursday that Corey Jay Holcomb, 15, was located safely and without incident.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Holcolm, whom it described as endangered, on Jan. 7. The center said Holcomb was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Holcomb was last seen at 323 Pima Trail, in Arrowhead Beach, and he may have been riding a bicycle, the center said.
Sheriff Edward Basnight thanked local residents for their "vigilance and assistance" in helping locate Holcomb.