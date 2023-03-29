CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff's Office says an exchange of gunfire between occupants of two vehicles early Saturday sent one person to a Virginia hospital with a gunshot wound.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said Wednesday that Camden deputies responded to a report of shots fired into a vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills around 4 a.m. Saturday.
A caller had reported that someone in another vehicle had fired several gunshots into their vehicle and that a passenger had been struck and wounded.
After deputies located the vehicle, the injured occupant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General, in Norfolk, Virginia, for medical treatment.
Jones said he did not know if the person was still in the hospital but he noted that their injuries were non-life threatening. The vehicle's driver and a third occupant were not injured, he said.
Deputies searched the immediate area and found several cartridge casings on the ground between Keeter Barn Road and Landing Way, both of which run east from U.S. 17.
A preliminary investigation confirmed that not only were shots fired into the vehicle, but shots were also fired from the vehicle, Jones said. It is unknown if any of the occupants in the second vehicle suffered gunshot wounds.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the incident remained an active investigation, Jones said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Camden Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-5046 or Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.