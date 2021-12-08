A Northeastern High School student is in custody after the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office says the student had a rifle and drugs in their possession on a school bus.
The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the rifle and drugs were seized from the student at River Road Middle School around 9:20 a.m.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten described the weapon in the student's possession as a short carbine-type rifle with a fully loaded magazine.
Wooten said the bus had students from both River Road Middle School and Northeastern aboard and had stopped at River Road to unload students for morning classes. A school resource officer at River Road became aware that a NHS student aboard the bus had a weapon and drugs and seized both, taking the student into custody. He did not detail how the officer became aware of the rifle or the drugs.
Elizabeth City police officers and Pasquotank sheriff's deputies conducted searches at both Northeastern High School and River Road, the post states. Both schools were under a lockdown while officers investigated.
According to updated Facebook posts, the lockdowns at both River Road and Northeastern have been lifted. A search of buildings at the schools determined "there is no further threat to students or staff," the posts read.
All parents of ECPPS students have been notified of the incident, officials said.
The Sheriff's Office plans to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today to answer questions about the incident. The conference will be held in the Community Room inside the Public Safety Building at 200 E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, and will also be livestreamed on the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.