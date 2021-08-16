A correctional unit housing manager at Pasquotank Correctional Institution is facing several drug-related charges after law enforcement officials say she recently was caught bringing marijuana into the prison.
Vanessa Uniqua Spence, 29, of the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in a prison facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Spence was arrested during a routine search of prison staff for contraband. When prison officials periodically conduct the searches, they ask the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office to assist, he said.
"It happened that during this particular search they found drugs on her," Wooten said.
Wooten wasn't immediately sure how much marijuana was found in Spence's possession.
John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said Spence's arrest on drug charges is being investigated both internally and by local law enforcement.
"The Department of Public Safety has zero tolerance for any staff involved in any illegal activity," he said. "The department has many hard-working correctional professionals and it takes staff arrests very seriously."
According to DPS records, Spence was hired by DPS as a correctional officer in April 2015. She was promoted to correctional officer II Jan. 1, 2016 and to correctional officer III in September of that year.
Spence was promoted to correctional sergeant III in August 2018 and to her current assignment, correctional housing unit manager II, in February of this year. Her current annual salary is $45,744.
According to an arrest report, Spence was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond. She was released after posting bond, a jail official said. She is due in Pasquotank District Court on the drug charges Aug. 23.