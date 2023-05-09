...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff's Office has released a description of an Edenton woman who was first reported missing two weeks ago.
Shannon Dionne Anderson, 50, of Chowan Gardens, was last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of Broad Creek Road and Texas Road in the Camden Point Shores area of Camden on Tuesday, April 25, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Tuesday on his department's app.
On April 29 Anderson's 2018 Ford Escape was found unattended by sheriff’s deputies on Broad Creek Road. Nearly a week and a half later, Jones said his office is "still concentrating our efforts" searching for Anderson in south Camden and the Camden Point Shore area.
Officers have interviewed people at houses where Anderson knocked on the door, and those residents have indicated that she had a cellphone with her, according to Jones. Investigators are working with Anderson’s cell phone service provider on a plan to track the phone in hopes of locating her, Jones said.
Jones' office also released the first full description of Anderson since she was reported missing by Edenton police on April 25. She's described as a white female, approximately 5 foot, three inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a light-colored "Sam & Omies" long-sleeved T-shirt and possibly a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt underneath.
Jones said his office is asking any resident or home owner in the Camden Point Shores area to check their security cameras, if they have one, for "any suspicious persons" between April 25 and Tuesday.
Jones continues to urge that anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts call either his office at 252-338-5046, Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or Edenton police at 252-482-5144.