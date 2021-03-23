The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office has released the names and charges for five registered sex offenders recently found in violation of state and federal laws.
According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service conducted a sex offender and enforcement compliance operation last week to ensure that the 80 registered sex offenders living in the county are in compliance with state and federal laws.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the names or charges in its original press release. It later did so. Those arrested include:
• Ricky Lee Ainsley Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. He was arrested March 16 and charged with failure to inform law enforcement of online identifiers while being a sex offender, failure to report in person while being a sex offender and failure to report a new address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
• Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City. He was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
• Brian Justan Taylor, 31, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, G, Elizabeth City. He was arrested March 17 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sex offender, failure to notify the sheriff of online identifiers while being a sex offender, failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while a sex offender and forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while being a sex offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
• Barbara Ann Williams, 60, of the 1900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. She was arrested March 16 and charged with sex offender being unlawfully on premises. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
• Lerone Levar Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City. He was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to appear in court, forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while a sex offender, failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address while a sex offender and residential restrictions. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.