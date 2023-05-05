CAMDEN — Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones is requesting more than $600,000 in additional funding from county officials to pay for six new deputies and new surveillance equipment.
In a presentation to the Camden Board of Commissioners Wednesday afternoon, Jones acknowledged the challenge of seeking that much new funding in a small county.
"I know it's a lot of money and I don't take that lightly," Jones said at a commissioners' budget work session, adding, "we appreciate everything you do for us."
Commissioners reached a consensus at the meeting to have County Manager Erin Burke include the additional positions Jones requested in her recommended budget for 2023-24. A public hearing on the budget will be held June 5.
Jones said the Sheriff's Office is applying for grant funds to help cover the cost of up to four deputies. He said it won't be known until later whether the grant is approved.
"We're looking at other avenues other than just looking at the county to do everything," Jones said.
It costs roughly $100,000 to hire a new deputy in Camden. That includes salary and benefits, vehicle, uniform and equipment.
Jones also is asking for an additional school resource officer. Part of the salary for that deputy would be funded through a state grant.
In addition to the new deputies, Jones also is asking for a high-tech surveillance camera system that's equipped with artificial intelligence. The system can scan vehicles and identify ones matching the description of vehicles being sought in connection with a criminal suspect, missing person, or other important matter.
The LPR surveillance system would feature seven cameras located strategically across the county, Jones said. Its cost for a two-year contract would be $46,999.
"We really need the personnel," Jones told commissioners. "It's expensive. I know it. Everyone at the sheriff's office knows it. It's needed."
But if commissioners are not able to fund all the deputy positions he's seeking, it then becomes even more important to obtain the surveillance system, Jones said. The LPR system would give the Sheriff's Office eyes on county roadways 24 hours a day, every day, he noted.
Jones said the goal of his request for more personnel is to have three shifts with a supervisor and three deputies on each shift. Computer models used to determine how many officers are needed in the county indicate the Camden Sheriff's Office needs even more officers than he's requesting, he said.
"We have been very conservative with what we are asking for," Jones said.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked why the county couldn't consider adding two deputies for next year, and possibly two more the following year, rather than six all at once.
Commissioner Sissy Aydlett asked why that approach hadn't been taken in previous years.
"If we had been increasing like we should have been all along, we wouldn't be in this predicament," she said.
Camden's proposed budget will not be final or official until it is formally adopted on or after the date of the public hearing. State law requires counties to adopt a balanced budget no later than June 30.