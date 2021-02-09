An Elizabeth City man is in custody charged with murder in the shooting death of a local man early Monday.
Investigators with the Pasquo-tank Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason on Tuesday, a press release from the sheriff’s office states.
Vann-Jason, 18, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Vann-Jason was taken into custody at a location off U.S. Highway 17 about 200 yards south of Interpath Parkway, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
Vann-Jason is charged with murder in the shooting death of Oshea Tyquan Lee, also of Elizabeth City, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank Central Communications was notified at 2:31 a.m. Monday of a reported gunshot victim in the 300 block of Travis Drive. Travis Drive is located southwest of Elizabeth City between Mt. Hermon Church Road, to the north, and U.S. Highway 17 to the south.
When deputies arrived, they found Lee unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Vann-Jason became the prime suspect following witness statements taken at the scene, Wooten said Monday. He had described Vann-Jason as armed and dangerous.
Vann-Jason is being detained at Albemarle District Jail without bond.