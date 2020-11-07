The Camden County sheriff is seeking state legislation he says is needed to stiffen penalties for convicted sex offenders who commit subsequent criminal sex offenses.
Sheriff Kevin Jones wrote a letter to area lawmakers in September, expressing concern about what he said is a lack of state laws that apply to registered sex offenders who commit criminal sex acts.
Jones said he was writing to state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, as both a “concerned citizen and constituent” as well as a sheriff.
“There are many statutes that govern the registration of convicted sex offenders,” Jones’ letter to the lawmakers dated Sept. 8 reads. “However, there are no statutes in place that relate to registered sex offenders committing another sex offense.”
Jones said a registered sex offender arrested for sexual battery, for example, can only be charged with a Class A1 misdemeanor because there is no more serious charge that applies.
Jones said that’s exactly what happened recently in Camden, where a registered sex offender recently assaulted a resident but could only be charged with a misdemeanor.
“Essentially, a misdemeanor charge was the only statute that could be applied,” Jones said in the letter.
Jones confirmed that the incident he described in the letter occurred on Sept. 1, when, according to Camden arrest reports, deputies arrested Joe Louis Herbin, 58, of the 597 N. Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, and charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery.
According to an arrest warrant, Herbin — who also goes by the name Yousef Herbin — used his hand to “grab the victim’s (private parts), refused to remove it, pushed his hand further between (the victim’s) legs and squeezed her (private parts).” Herbin did so, the warrant states, “by force and against the will” of the alleged victim. Herbin’s arrest report describes the alleged victim as a 23-year-old woman.
Jones said the crime Herbin is accused of happened at the victim’s residence, where Herbin apparently was performing yard work. Herbin’s arrest report lists his occupation as landscaping.
The sheriff declined to discuss the incident further.
Herbin was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond. He was released on bond on Oct. 23, according to the Camden Sheriff’s Office. He was scheduled for trial on Friday but his case was continued, an official with the Camden Clerk of Court’s Office said.
Herbin is listed on the sexual offender registries of both the North Carolina Department of Justice and the New York Division of Criminal Justice. According to the New York registry, Herbin was arrested by the New York City Police Department’s Sex Offender Unit for a Nov. 23, 1992 incident in which he had sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
According to the New York registry, Herbin was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in July 1993 and sentenced to between two and four years in state prison.
Herbin was determined by a judge to be a Level 3 offender, which makes him “high risk of re-offense,” the New York registry states. Herbin’s crime also requires lifetime registration with the registry.
In Camden, Herbin is required to re-register with the Sheriff’s Office every 180 days, according to Chief Deputy Rodney Meads. Herbin has followed that directive since first registering with the office, including most recently on Oct. 23, the day he was released from jail on bond, Meads said.
In his letter to Goodwin and Steinburg, Jones asked the lawmakers to consider legislation “bumping up to a felony” criminal sex acts committed by registered sex offenders.
“This could mean that a registered sex offender who commits sexual battery under (General Statute) 14-27.33 would be charged (with) a felony instead of a misdemeanor,” Jones’ letter reads. “For offenses that are already a felony, the person would be charged (with) the next higher-class felony.”
Under current state law, a Class A1 misdemeanor, while considered the most serious misdemeanor offense, carries a prison term of only up to 150 days. By comparison, a Class I felony, while the lowest class felony, can still result in a prison sentence of up to a year.
Jones also asked that lawmakers consider changing existing law to “make it unlawful for a registered sex offender to commit another sex offense.”
“Equally important,” he said, “sentencing enhancements for re-offending should also be evaluated.”
Neither Goodwin nor Steinburg could be reached for this story. Steinburg, however, wrote Jones a letter in September thanking the sheriff for bringing the matter to his attention and saying he hoped to work with Goodwin on legislation addressing Jones’ concerns.
“It is important the victims of sexual assault and battery are confident in the state’s dedication and determination to bring offenders to justice, while preserving others from suffering at the hands of sexually deviant criminals,” Steinburg’s letter states.
Steinburg, who won re-election on Tuesday, said he hoped to “start the process of drafting a bill” addressing Jones’ request when lawmakers reconvene for the next legislative session in January.