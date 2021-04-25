Calling it "another important step for accountability," the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office plans to seek a second outside investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
In a recorded video statement on Saturday, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said the sheriff's office will ask the N.C. Sheriff's Association this week to appoint an "outside sheriff's office to come here and do an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in this incident."
Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Wednesday that a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy shot and killed Brown while serving arrest and search warrants at Brown's residence on Perry Street. On Friday, Wooten said seven deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.
Fogg noted the probe of Brown's shooting by the other sheriff's office "would be in addition to the work of the SBI and the district attorney."
The State Bureau of Investigation, which now has custody of the body camera footage from the sheriff's deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting, is investigating the incident. Anjanette Grube, a spokeswoman for the agency, said last week the SBI's special agents are "working this investigation as quickly and as thoroughly as possible."
Fogg said the focus of the outside sheriff department's investigation of Brown's shooting "should be if any disciplinary action needs to be taken."
"We will fully cooperate with the work of the outside investigation and we'll hopefully begin that process immediately," Fogg said in the video.
It was unclear how soon the second probe could begin.
Wooten has declined to release further details about Brown's shooting, citing the SBI's investigation. He's also refused to release the name of the deputies involved, saying in an email Saturday they'll be "provided at the appropriate time."
The Associated Press reported Friday that the Dare County Sheriff's Office had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine. Brown, who was 42, had a previous history of drug convictions.
An eyewitness to Brown's shooting told reporters Thursday that he was shot by law enforcement officers while he was attempting to drive away from his residence in his car. The AP also reported Friday that recordings of scanner traffic compiled by broadcastify.com the morning of Brown's shooting include emergency personnel indicating Brown was shot in the back. Witnesses have also said a car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and its back windshield was shattered.
Brown's fatal shooting by a Pasquotank deputy has sparked protests since Wednesday that include marches blocking Elizabeth City's main thoroughfares. Many of the protesters have demanded release of more information from Wooten about Brown's death as well as release of footage from the body cameras worn by deputies involved in his shooting.
During Saturday's recorded video statement, Wooten, who appeared with Fogg, urged residents to remain patient while the SBI investigation and the requested second probe proceed.
"We know people want answers. We know you're angry. We understand and respect that," Wooten said. "But we're following a process that protects fairness for all."
He asked residents who have questions about Brown's shooting and those who've participated in protests over the past several days to give his office "patience and support as we work to do the right thing."
"We want transparency, accountability and peace," Wooten said.
Fogg's announcement of the sheriff's office's request for the additional probe came about the same time Saturday that Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown's family, was holding a press conference also attended by the Rev. William Barber, president of Repairs of the Breach and former president of the N.C. Conference of the NAACP. Barber called for a federal investigation into practices not only in the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office but in law enforcement agencies across eastern North Carolina.