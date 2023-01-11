HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is interested in adding some cameras in high-crime areas of Hertford even as crime is down 15 percent countywide.
The topic came up during Sheriff Shelby White’s report to Hertford Town Council at the council’s regular meeting Monday night.
The sheriff’s office currently has one vacant position and is in the process of filling it, the sheriff told council members.
“We interviewed five people not too long ago,” White said.
White said one consideration for the future is buying and installing anti-crime cameras in town. He noted there have been three shootings in the town during the past year and a half.
“All three of those shootings, they (victims) knew who it was,” White said. “Each person knew exactly who shot them, and they didn’t want to talk about it. They didn’t want to tell. Most of them (alleged shooters) were family-related or very close friend-related.”
Even in one instance officers were able to identify a shooter from camera footage, the victim did not wish to cooperate, the sheriff said.
The cameras in that case were located on Housing Authority property. The town does not currently have surveillance cameras in neighborhoods.
In the other two shootings, officers know who did them but don’t have enough evidence to move forward with charges at this time, White said.
“Nobody wants to talk,” he said. “Nobody wants to tell you anything.”
White also would like to obtain some electronic “shot detectors” for the town at some point.
‘That’s just some future thoughts,” White said. “That’s not anything that we’re looking at right away.”
White said he also is interested in adding two more deputies to work in the town. The additional officers would improve patrol coverage and also help deputies by allowing for quicker arrival of backup in serious situations, he said.
Mayor Earnell Brown said in introduction to White’s report Monday that she is pleased with the job the sheriff’s office is doing.
The sheriff’s office has been providing law enforcement service for the town of Hertford under a contract with the town since July 1, 2021.
“I want to thank him for all that he is doing to keep the town of Hertford safe,” Brown said.
Crime is down in Hertford and officers are visible in the town, the mayor said.
“We want to thank you for that publicly, Sheriff White,” Brown said.
Crime overall in Perquimans County is down 15 percent since July 1, 2021, White told the council.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges asked White for a breakdown in terms of property crime and violent crime.
“It it all down?” Hodges asked.
White said larcenies have been up slightly.
“The feedback that I have heard has all been really positive,” Hodges said.
“I personally have been very pleased,” Hodges added. “Any more shots fired than zero is not good, but I can remember a time when we had three shootings in a weekend a couple of years ago. So I feel like we have made great strides, and I really appreciate everything you and your guys are doing.”
“The biggest thing is we’re trying to be proactive with it,” White said.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch said he also wanted to thank the sheriff’s office for its work in town.
White’s report indicated that between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, the sheriff’s office had 941 calls for service in town, which did not include animal control, service of papers, magistrate requests, or ball game security. The number does include 15 domestic calls and 197 security checks.
White said the radar sign on the bridge also seems to be slowing down traffic.